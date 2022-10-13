Healthcare Pros
54-year-old Richmond man dies in I-95 crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-95 in Chesterfield on Oct. 12.
Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on I-95 in Chesterfield on Oct. 12.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man died early Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash on northbound I-95 near Woods Edge Road in Chesterfield.

State police say Antoine R. Page, 54, ran off the side of the road in his 2007 Chevrolet Impala, struck a guardrail, crossed back into the roadway and across all four lanes of the interstate. The vehicle ran off the left side of the road and struck a jersey wall.

The crash, which happened just before 1 a.m. Oct. 12, remains under investigation.

