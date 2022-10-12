Wednesday Forecast: Increasing clouds ahead of a cold front

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A cold front brings showers and the chance of storms tomorrow.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Most areas stay dry but a spotty shower is possible in the late afternoon and evening possible. Highs in the low to mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Off and on showers in the morning and midday. A few thunderstorms possible 2-6pm as a cold front moves through. Storms might be severe and a tornado can’t be ruled out. Showers taper in the evening. 1/4 to 1/2″ rain possible. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated afternoon and evening shower possible. Rain chance continues at night. Lows in the low to mid 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly sunny after an early morning shower chance. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s. (AM Rain chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Sunny and very cool. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s.

First Alert: Well below average temperatures expected the middle of next week. Widespread 30s Tuesday night!

