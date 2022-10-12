Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

UVA Doctor explains why RSV cases are rising earlier this fall

By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As winter draws closer, so too does RSV season. While doctors usually expect a rise in the fall and a peak in the winter, this year’s rise in cases is occurring at a faster rate and with higher severity.

Doctor Debbie Ann Shirley is an expert on pediatric infectious disease with UVA Health.

“Now in October, and we’re seeing a lot of RSV infections, more than we typically would see in October typically when cases are just starting to rise,” Dr. Shirley said.

Dr. Shirley says the rise in severity is because the first infection with RSV is usually the worst, and many children never built a tolerance to RSV since COVID-19 prevention measures kept transmission low. She says the pandemic was the first time she had ever seen a winter season without RSV.

“Most children will be infected with RSV by the time they turn two years of age, so it typically causes an upper respiratory type of infection,” Dr. Shirley said. “We are seeing a lot of children get RSV and also being admitted with severe RSV.”

While RSV can be fatal, Dr. Shirley says it’s very rare, with related deaths being mostly among the elderly.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
Missing member of VCU’s Final Four team found safe
The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry classroom.
3 students, 1 teacher sent to hospital after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of...
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
70-year-old Deborah Fletcher faces several charges including arson.
70-year-old accused of setting fire at assisted living facility

Latest News

October is Orthodontic Health Month
October is Orthodontic Health Month
UVA Health sign (FILE)
UVA Health: Discovery could lead to new treatments for postpartum depression
The new Monkeypox Eligibility Form is now available at the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.
RHHD launches new Monkeypox Eligibility Form
As it turns out, the workforce is 25% smaller than initially thought.
New VCU study shows primary care workforce is smaller than originally thought