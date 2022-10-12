‘She became my private duty nurse’: Petersburg woman thanks best friend for help
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -In her time of need, a Petersburg woman turned to her best friend for help. Now, she’s returning the favor and saying thank you in this week’s Acts of Kindness.
Back in August, Janice Gant had a total knee replacement surgery and discovered she needed more help than she thought. That’s when her best friend Mertice stepped in.
