Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival returns Oct. 15

The ninth annual pumpkin festival in Scott's Addition is returning this Saturday.

The free festival will take place on Arthur Ashe Boulevard from noon to 6 p.m. It will feature live music, delicious fall treats, local craft beer, and costume contests for adults, kids, and pets.

Scott's Addition Pumpkin Festival

Roads Closed/No Parking on Saturday Oct. 15

5 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Several roads in Scott’s Addition, including N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard, will be closed on Saturday for the festival. Parking will be prohibited. #RVA

In preparation for the event, Richmond Police will put in place several road closures and no parking zones.

Starting Oct. 15 from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., parking will be prohibited in the following areas:

North Arthur Ashe Boulevard between West Broad and West Moore streets

Myers Street between West Broad and Leigh streets

West Leigh Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue

West Clay Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue

West Marshall Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Sheppard Street including adjoining alleyways

