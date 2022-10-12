Healthcare Pros
Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival returns Oct. 15

The Scott's Addition Pumpkin festival returns Oct. 15 from noon to 6 p.m.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The ninth annual pumpkin festival in Scott’s Addition is returning this Saturday.

The free festival will take place on Arthur Ashe Boulevard from noon to 6 p.m. It will feature live music, delicious fall treats, local craft beer, and costume contests for adults, kids, and pets.

In preparation for the event, Richmond Police will put in place several road closures and no parking zones.

Starting Oct. 15 from 5 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., parking will be prohibited in the following areas:

  • North Arthur Ashe Boulevard between West Broad and West Moore streets
  • Myers Street between West Broad and Leigh streets
  • West Leigh Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue
  • West Clay Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Altamont Avenue
  • West Marshall Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Sheppard Street including adjoining alleyways

To learn more about the event, click here.

