Salvation Army looking for Angel Tree volunteers in Richmond area

NBC12 and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season for the Angel Tree.
NBC12 and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season for the Angel Tree.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season for the Angel Tree. Volunteers are needed to help.

Opportunities include:

  • Volunteering as a Bell Ringer
  • Helping at the Christmas Center to process and sort gifts
  • Hosting a Virtual Red Kittle

Click/tap here for more information and to get started as a volunteer this year.

NBC12 and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again for the annual Angel Tree Program.

“One of the amazing things about our community is that the community always rise[s] to the occasion,” Captain Jason Burns told NBC12. “So, while it seems like there is always a challenge, our community always responds to that.”

