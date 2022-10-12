Salvation Army looking for Angel Tree volunteers in Richmond area
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season for the Angel Tree. Volunteers are needed to help.
Opportunities include:
- Volunteering as a Bell Ringer
- Helping at the Christmas Center to process and sort gifts
- Hosting a Virtual Red Kittle
Click/tap here for more information and to get started as a volunteer this year.
“One of the amazing things about our community is that the community always rise[s] to the occasion,” Captain Jason Burns told NBC12. “So, while it seems like there is always a challenge, our community always responds to that.”
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.