Police release new video in deadly Shockoe Bottom shooting in May

The victim’s family is offering a reward to anyone with information
On May 21, police found 23-year-old Xavier Brown shot to death in Shockoe Bottom.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police continue to ask for the public’s help in identifying the person potentially responsible for killing a man in Shockoe Bottom in May.

On Oct. 12, police released a new video showing a suspect, along with a group of people near him.

Officers responded around 2:10 a.m. Saturday, May 21 to the 1500 block of East Main Street for the report of a person down. Once they arrived officers found 23-year-old Xavier Brown shot to death.

On June 21, police released a video of the man they suspect to be responsible for Brown’s death.

Brown’s family is offering a $3,500 reward for information that would lead to the identification and conviction of the man.

Anyone with information about this homicide investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

