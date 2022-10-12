Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Police looking for men suspected of stealing from woman’s car in Richmond’s southside

Police are searching for two men who allegedly stole from a woman's car in the 2000 block of...
Police are searching for two men who allegedly stole from a woman's car in the 2000 block of Riverside Drive.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men accused of stealing from a car in Richmond’s southside.

On Friday, Sept. 23, between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the 200 block of Riverside Drive, a woman returned to her vehicle to find several missing belongings.

Police are investigating two possible suspects for this crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at 804-646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
Yves Denton
Former Chesterfield teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
‘It’s not looking good’: Loved ones search for missing member of VCU’s Final Four team
Henrico police are investigating active shooter reports
False active shooter reports confirmed
Urban Baby Beginnings members at Gather Short Pump during a perinatal training session in March.
Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion

Latest News

Richmond Police responded to the 5300 block of Warwick Avenue on reports of a shooting.
Man fighting for his life following shooting in Richmond’s southside
Janice Gant and her best friend Mertice met at church. They consider each other more like...
‘She became my private duty nurse’: Petersburg woman thanks best friend for help
The middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle...
Second trial concludes for Henrico teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
(Source: Abigail Spanberger/Facebook)
Ex-Republican congressman Denver Riggleman backs Abigail Spanberger