Police looking for men suspected of stealing from woman’s car in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men accused of stealing from a car in Richmond’s southside.

On Friday, Sept. 23, between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., in the 200 block of Riverside Drive, a woman returned to her vehicle to find several missing belongings.

Police are investigating two possible suspects for this crime.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Third Precinct Detective R. Bailey at 804-646-3912 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

