New poll indicates Virginians split on policy and issues ahead of Mid-Terms

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Call it a mid-term mixed bag. A new poll out from The Wason Center for Civic Leadership is detailing what’s driving voters to the polls and who they would support.

46% of voters polled say they would support the Democratic party’s candidate in their district, compared to 40% for the Republican party’s candidate.

“This is going to be a midterm election that’s at least comparable to 2018 where we had an unusually large turnout,” said Larry Sabato, UVa Center for Politics Executive Director.

The issues vary depending on political party affiliation. Among Republicans, top priorities include the economy and inflation, by a whopping 53%. Immigration and crime round out the top three.

“On the Republican side, their dislike of President Biden and also their emphasis on boarder security, crime and immigration will tend to bring them out,” said Sabato.

For Democrats, top issues are split among climate change, racial inequality and abortion.

“There are a lot of women, a lot of young people who are going to come out and vote and frankly would not have been there expect for the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade,” said Sabato.

On the abortion issue, the poll indicates Virginia registered voters oppose the overturning of Roe v. Wade, 58% to 36%. That same poll also revealed 51% of those asked said they support an abortion ban at 15 weeks with certain exceptions. Virginia lawmakers could take up a potential abortion ban in January.

In that same poll, Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin received a 50% job approval rating.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.