Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

NBC12, Salvation Army team up for 2022 Angel Tree

The Salvation Army served just over 4,500 families last year in Central Virginia.
The Salvation Army served just over 4,500 families last year in Central Virginia.(Photo: Salvation Army)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season to help spread Christmas cheer to children across the Richmond area.

The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in every year.

For many families, adopting an Angel is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community who are less fortunate.

Each Angel represents a real child in our community who needs your help.

“One of the amazing things about our community is that the community always rise[s] to the occasion,” Captain Jason Burns told NBC12. “So, while it seems like there is always a challenge, our community always responds to that.”

Burns says the Salvation Army served just over 4,500 families last year, but they’re expecting a bigger turnout this year.

The organization is in need of volunteers for ringing the bells and helping sort gifts. Click/tap here for more information.

This year’s Angel Tree timeline:

  • Oct. 10-21: Angel Tree registration
  • Nov. 2: Christmas Kick-off event
  • Nov. 14-Dec. 12: Angel Tree sorting
  • Dec. 14-19: Christmas Distribution

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
‘It’s not looking good’: Loved ones search for missing member of VCU’s Final Four team
The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of...
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
Multiple fire trucks and emergency crews responded to the Dinwiddie High School on Wednesday...
Dinwiddie students evacuated after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
The middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle...
Second trial begins for Henrico teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

Latest News

NBC12 and the Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season for the Angel Tree.
Salvation Army looking for Angel Tree volunteers in Richmond area
The Scott's Addition Pumpkin festival returns Oct. 15 from noon to 6 p.m.
Scott’s Addition Pumpkin Festival returns Oct. 15
The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of...
City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23
Bravo Awards honor achievements of Chesterfield Schools alumni
Bravo Awards honor achievements of Chesterfield Schools alumni