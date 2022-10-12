NBC12, Salvation Army team up for 2022 Angel Tree

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 and Salvation Army are teaming up once again this holiday season to help spread Christmas cheer to children across the Richmond area.

The Angel Tree is a holiday tradition thousands of central Virginians participate in every year.

For many families, adopting an Angel is a wonderful way to share the spirit of the season with others in our community who are less fortunate.

Each Angel represents a real child in our community who needs your help.

“One of the amazing things about our community is that the community always rise[s] to the occasion,” Captain Jason Burns told NBC12. “So, while it seems like there is always a challenge, our community always responds to that.”

Burns says the Salvation Army served just over 4,500 families last year, but they’re expecting a bigger turnout this year.

The organization is in need of volunteers for ringing the bells and helping sort gifts. Click/tap here for more information.

This year’s Angel Tree timeline:

Oct. 10-21: Angel Tree registration

Nov. 2: Christmas Kick-off event

Nov. 14-Dec. 12: Angel Tree sorting

Dec. 14-19: Christmas Distribution

