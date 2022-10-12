Missing member of VCU’s Final Four team found safe

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Rob Brandenberg, a member of VCU’s Final Four team, has been found safe after he was reported missing earlier this week.

“Henrico Police with the assistance of officials in North Carolina have safely located Rob Brandenberg in North Carolina,” the Henrico County Police Department said in a social media post on Wednesday. “We appreciate the outpouring support and shares on social media and know this news brings relief to many.

Earlier this week, Brandenberg had left a note and was despondent, according to his girlfriend. His cell phone was turned off.

Brandenberg’s close friend Jesse Pellot-Rosa says this was highly out of character.

“Me and him talk every day. Every day,” Pellot-Rosa said Tuesday.

Pellot-Rosa says he called out of work Monday before going off the grid.

“It’s very out of character. Rob is not that type of guy. If you call him, he’s going to respond back. He doesn’t have his phone off to where it’s going straight to voicemail. You can always reach him by text,” Pellot-Rosa said. “I’m very scared, very sad. You know, I feel as though it’s not good right now.”

Pellot-Rosa says he just saw Brandenberg on Sunday because they held an AAU basketball practice for children together.

“VCU and a lot of the parents from our AAU program teams have been reaching out. They’re in tears. They’re sending prayers,” he said.

Pellot-Rosa says Brandenberg’s mother came down from Ohio to help look for him and bring him home.

“She’s very heartbroken, very saddened. She just wants to find her baby,” he said. “She just wants to find him, and she’s doing everything she can.”

Pellot-Rosa says even former VCU teammates and current Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Rhoades were looking for Brandenberg this week.

“Very sad time right now. I hope that we can just find him, you know, praying for the best,” Pellot-Rosa said prior to Wednesday’s announcement that he was found safe. “It’s not a good situation right now, but we’re hoping for the best.”

RamNation Network postponed Tuesday’s edition of “The Rhoades Show,” interviewing VCU Head Coach Mike Rhoades about all things basketball.

