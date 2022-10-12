Man fighting for his life following a shooting in Richmond’s southside
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on the city’s south side.
Richmond Police responded to the 5300 block of Warwick Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on reports of a shooting.
When police arrived, the victim was not found. Officers discovered the man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
Police are currently investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
