Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Man fighting for his life following a shooting in Richmond’s southside

Richmond Police responded to the 5300 block of Warwick Avenue on reports of a shooting.
Richmond Police responded to the 5300 block of Warwick Avenue on reports of a shooting.(WRAL)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on the city’s south side.

Richmond Police responded to the 5300 block of Warwick Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived, the victim was not found. Officers discovered the man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police are currently investigating and ask anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
Yves Denton
Former Chesterfield teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
‘It’s not looking good’: Loved ones search for missing member of VCU’s Final Four team
Henrico police are investigating active shooter reports
False active shooter reports confirmed
Urban Baby Beginnings members at Gather Short Pump during a perinatal training session in March.
Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion

Latest News

Janice Gant and her best friend Mertice met at church. They consider each other more like...
‘She became my private duty nurse’: Petersburg woman thanks best friend for help
The middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle...
Second trial concludes for Henrico teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Richmond Fire says the number one cause of the fires they see is cooking.
Fire Prevention Week | Virginia Red Cross responds to 29 fires in one week
Loved ones search for missing former VCU basketball star
Loved ones search for missing former VCU basketball star