First Alert Weather Day Thursday. Scatterered afternoon storms could turn severe
Can’t rule out a few tornadoes, mainly Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold front tomorrow could produce some scattered severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a Marginal threat zone, which means “isolated severe storms are possible”
We think the peak strong time is around 5-8pm but storms could pop sooner.
Here’s the latest short range (HRRR) model for tomorrow afternoon. This loop starts at noon and goes through 10pm.
Most of our NBC12 viewers will get non-severe rain showers/storms but we’re calling it a First Alert Weather Day because we think isolated severe storms are possible. Be sure to check with Megan Wise on TV this afternoon/evening.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.