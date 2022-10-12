Healthcare Pros
First Alert Weather Day Thursday. Scatterered afternoon storms could turn severe

Can’t rule out a few tornadoes, mainly Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula
(pexels.com)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A strong cold front tomorrow could produce some scattered severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a Marginal threat zone, which means “isolated severe storms are possible”

We think the peak strong time is around 5-8pm but storms could pop sooner.

Thunderstorms could turn severe Thursday afternoon
Thunderstorms could turn severe Thursday afternoon(SPC)

Here’s the latest short range (HRRR) model for tomorrow afternoon. This loop starts at noon and goes through 10pm.

Strong to Severe storms are possible in the afternoon/evening
Strong to Severe storms are possible in the afternoon/evening(weathermodels.com)

Most of our NBC12 viewers will get non-severe rain showers/storms but we’re calling it a First Alert Weather Day because we think isolated severe storms are possible. Be sure to check with Megan Wise on TV this afternoon/evening.

