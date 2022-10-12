Dinwiddie students evacuated after ‘incident’ in chemistry class

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple sources have told NBC12 that there was a fire inside Dinwiddie High School after an incident in a science room on Wednesday morning.

“Today during second block, there was an incident that was confined to a chemistry class at DHS,” Dinwiddie Public Schools posted on Facebook. “All students were immediately evacuated. Law enforcement is currently investigating the situation and more information is forthcoming. Today, Dinwiddie High School only will be dismissing early at 11:15 a.m. and we ask all parents who normally pick up their students to please do so.”

Multiple fire trucks and emergency crews responded to the scene, sources said.

Students, who are outside of the building, told their parents that while they don’t see fire, they can smell smoke.

NBC12 has a crew on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.