Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Dinwiddie students evacuated after ‘incident’ in chemistry class

Multiple fire trucks and emergency crews responded to the Dinwiddie High School on Wednesday...
Multiple fire trucks and emergency crews responded to the Dinwiddie High School on Wednesday morning.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Multiple sources have told NBC12 that there was a fire inside Dinwiddie High School after an incident in a science room on Wednesday morning.

“Today during second block, there was an incident that was confined to a chemistry class at DHS,” Dinwiddie Public Schools posted on Facebook. “All students were immediately evacuated. Law enforcement is currently investigating the situation and more information is forthcoming. Today, Dinwiddie High School only will be dismissing early at 11:15 a.m. and we ask all parents who normally pick up their students to please do so.”

Multiple fire trucks and emergency crews responded to the scene, sources said.

Students, who are outside of the building, told their parents that while they don’t see fire, they can smell smoke.

NBC12 has a crew on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
‘It’s not looking good’: Loved ones search for missing member of VCU’s Final Four team
The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of...
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
The middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle...
Second trial begins for Henrico teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Yves Denton
Former Chesterfield teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

Latest News

VDOT says the crash happened near West Hundred Road (mile marker 61).
All lanes open after crash on I-95 in Chesterfield
The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of...
City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23
Wednesday Forecast: Increasing clouds ahead of a cold front
Wednesday Forecast: Increasing clouds ahead of a cold front
Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of...
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico