Family, friends of Rob Brandenberg overjoyed after he is found unharmed

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s the happy ending everyone hoped and prayed for.

30-year-old Rob Brandenberg was located safe and sound in North Carolina after vanishing Monday, unexpectedly calling out of work.

According to his girlfriend, he left behind a despondent, worrisome note and turned his cell phone off.

“It’s pretty awesome when people come together for their love for Rob,” VCU Head Basketball Coach Mike Rhoades said. “It’s pretty amazing.”

Coach Rhoades has known Rob since he was a teenager. He is among the many who spent the last few days searching high and low for Brandenberg.

“I was his assistant coach, and I recruited him out of Columbus, Ohio, and I got to know him and his family very well,” he said. “Since I’ve known him, every greeting is with a big smile and with a big hug.”

NBC12 called the VCU Basketball Program in the middle of practice and shared the good news.

“There’s so much love here, and I just hope he knows that’s all just waiting for him,” Rob’s sister, Tamela Brandenberg, said.

Tamela flew into town from Houston to help find him.

NBC12 spoke with her earlier when Rob was still missing, but even then, she was full of hope and confident she would see her brother again.

“We know that Rob is not going to be a harm to himself or others. Whatever shame he might be feeling, we want him to know that that’s okay because we know who he is. He’s coming home,” she said.

NBC12 is still working to get many questions answered about how they were able to locate him and why he was in North Carolina. And why he was off the grid for so long.

