Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Crash on I-95 causes heavy delays in Chesterfield

VDOT says the crash happened near West Hundred Road (mile marker 61).
VDOT says the crash happened near West Hundred Road (mile marker 61).(VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on I-95 in Chesterfield caused heavy delays Wednesday morning.

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 north near West Hundred Road (mile marker 61), closing the north right shoulder.

Traffic backups are about three miles long, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
‘It’s not looking good’: Loved ones search for missing member of VCU’s Final Four team
The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of...
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
The middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle...
Second trial begins for Henrico teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Yves Denton
Former Chesterfield teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

Latest News

Petersburg Public Schools is looking to hire around 7-8 drivers to alleviate its bus driver...
Petersburg schools holding job fair to alleviate bus driver shortage
Police were called shortly before 9 P.M.
Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality
Police report injuries
I-95 reopens after early morning crash
Virginia State Police say the driver and passenger were transported to VCU Medical Center for...
Tractor-trailer loaded with Amazon packages crashes on I-64