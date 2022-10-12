Crash on I-95 causes heavy delays in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A crash on I-95 in Chesterfield caused heavy delays Wednesday morning.

VDOT says the crash happened on I-95 north near West Hundred Road (mile marker 61), closing the north right shoulder.

Traffic backups are about three miles long, and drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.