Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23

The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of...
The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars.(Reforest Richmond)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend.

The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.

ArborDayRVA will run Oct. 15-23.

To see the full schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
‘It’s not looking good’: Loved ones search for missing member of VCU’s Final Four team
The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of...
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
The middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle...
Second trial begins for Henrico teacher accused of sexually assaulting student
Yves Denton
Former Chesterfield teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

Latest News

Image a day when doctors can say "There is a Cure".
Join Linda’s Angels in the fight to end Lupus
All are welcome to come to support the cause
2022 Walk to End Lupus Now!
This event is free and open to the public.
Craft and Design show Friday - Sunday
Volunteers will get the name of each child or senior, along with a list of their desired...
Annual Angel Tree program in need of donations and volunteers