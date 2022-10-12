City of Richmond giving away free trees Oct. 15-23

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reforest Richmond’s weeklong celebration of the city’s urban forest returns starting this weekend.

The organization’s third annual ArborDayRVA allows the community to learn about the benefit of trees through volunteer plantings, workshops, and webinars. Residents can also receive a free tree through a series of giveaways.

ArborDayRVA will run Oct. 15-23.

To see the full schedule of events, click here.

