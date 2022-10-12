Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Appeals court refuses to intervene in ‘Serial’ ruling

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. A judge ordered the release of Syed after overturning his conviction for a 1999 murder that was chronicled in the hit podcast "Serial."(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland appeals court has refused to intervene in a lower court’s decision to free a man who served over 20 years in prison for a high school student’s killing.

The decision came in a case chronicled by the groundbreaking “Serial” podcast.

The state Court of Special Appeals issued Wednesday’s order — a day after prosecutors dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 killing of 18-year-old Hae Min Lee.

Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ruled last month that the state had violated its legal obligation to share evidence that could have bolstered Syed’s defense. Lee’s family asked the Court of Special Appeals to halt the case and suspend the deadline set by Phinn.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
Missing member of VCU’s Final Four team found safe
The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of...
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
Students were evacuated following an incident within a Dinwiddie High School chemistry classroom.
3 students, 1 teacher sent to hospital after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
The middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle...
Second trial begins for Henrico teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

Latest News

This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San...
Fired cop posts bond after being charged in teen’s shooting
Former VCU basketball player found safe in North Carolina
Family, friends of Rob Brandenberg overjoyed after he is found unharmed
Singer/actress Brandy Norwood poses for a portrait in Calabasas, Calif. in this file photo from...
Brandy following doctors’ orders after medical scare; thanks fans for support
FILE - A federal judge in St. Louis is weighing the fate of the Biden administration’s plan to...
Federal judge weighs effort to halt student loan forgiveness