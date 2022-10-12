Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

‘American Idol’ finalist dies in vehicle crash

Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died...
Willie Spence Performs at the Symphony Hall on Aug.14, 2021, in Atlanta. The 23-year-old died in a crash in Tennessee.(Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER, Tenn. (AP) — A finalist on “American Idol” has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee.

Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 24 East near Chattanooga, according to news outlets, which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and the truck driver wasn’t injured, the crash report said.

Spence, who was from Georgia, finished in second place on season 19 of “American Idol” last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
‘It’s not looking good’: Loved ones search for missing member of VCU’s Final Four team
The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of...
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
Multiple fire trucks and emergency crews responded to the Dinwiddie High School on Wednesday...
Dinwiddie students evacuated after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
The middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle...
Second trial begins for Henrico teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

Latest News

Dinwiddie school evacuated after incident in chemistry classroom
Reports of fire inside Dinwiddie High School
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022.
Judge: Trump must sit for deposition in defamation lawsuit
The kitten is believed to be a 6-month-old female and is now named Buzz Lightyear.
Animal rescuers save stray kitten with glass jar stuck on its head
Tasks like taking care of children and pets, cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry must be done,...
How much time the average American spends on chores
The original Nice-Middleton Bridge (left) and the replacement span (right) in August, as seen...
Judge gives go-ahead for Maryland to demolish old Nice-Middleton Bridge