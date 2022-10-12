Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

91-year-old civil rights activist stabbed in Boston park

A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline Brady-McGinnis)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A 91-year-old civil rights activist was stabbed multiple times while walking her dog in a Boston park.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden on Wednesday identified the victim of Tuesday’s attack as Jean McGuire.

Authorities say McGuire, the first Black woman to serve on the Boston School Committee, was stabbed in Franklin Park at about 8:30 p.m.

Police say McGuire was unconscious when officers found her and that she was taken to a hospital for injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening.

In addition to having served on the school committee, McGuire in 1966 helped found the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity, which sends Boston students of color to suburban schools.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
Missing member of VCU’s Final Four team found safe
The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 8, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of...
Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico
Multiple fire trucks and emergency crews responded to the Dinwiddie High School on Wednesday...
3 students, 1 teacher sent to hospital after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
The middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle...
Second trial begins for Henrico teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

Latest News

Dinwiddie school evacuated after incident in chemistry classroom
Reports of fire inside Dinwiddie High School
FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones ordered to pay $965 million for Sandy Hook lies
Multiple fire trucks and emergency crews responded to the Dinwiddie High School on Wednesday...
3 students, 1 teacher sent to hospital after ‘incident’ in chemistry class
A 91-year-old civil rights leader was attacked while walking her dog. (WCVB, Jeriline...
Civil rights activists attacked while walking her dog