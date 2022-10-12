Healthcare Pros
70-year-old accused of setting fire at assisted living facility

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SUFFOLK, Va. (WWBT) - A 70-year-old woman is now in custody after being accused of setting a fire at an assisted living facility in Suffolk.

WVEC reports that fire and rescue got a call about a fire shortly after 1:30 Monday afternoon.

They say the fire was intentionally set in the recreational area - burning the curtains and a couch.

Smoke spread to the dining hall and two residence halls.

Deborah Fletcher faces the following charges:

  • Arson of an Occupied Dwelling (felony)
  • Destruction of Property
  • Disorderly Conduct
  • Resisting Arrest

No one who lives at the facility or firefighters were hurt.

