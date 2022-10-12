3 students, 1 teacher sent to hospital after ‘incident’ in chemistry class

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Three students and a teacher were transported to VCU Medical Center on Wednesday morning after an “incident” in a chemistry classroom at Dinwiddie High School that led to a fire.

One student was treated and released on the scene.

“The conditions of the remaining students and one teacher will not be released at this time,” Dinwiddie County Public Schools said in a news release.

Emergency crews were called to the school just before 9:30 a.m.

The school system said the fire alarm was pulled and all students were immediately evacuated.

“The exact chain of events leading up to the fire remains under investigation at this time,” Dinwiddie Schools said.

Students were released at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday and will have an asynchronous learning day on Thursday.

Students will be back on Friday where a support team will be available for students and staff.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.