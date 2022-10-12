Healthcare Pros
2nd suspect charged in high school football ambush shooting that killed 14-year-old

Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in Philadelphia, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities have announced charges against a second suspect in last month’s ambush shooting outside a Philadelphia high school that killed a 14-year-old and wounded four other teenagers after a football scrimmage.

District Attorney Larry Krasner said Wednesday that 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and related offenses in the Sept. 27 shooting outside Roxborough High School.

It wasn’t immediately clear if he had an attorney; listed numbers for him weren’t working Wednesday.

Police said earlier they were seeking a 16-year-old.

Authorities said five people opened fire on teens walking away from an athletic field, killing Nicholas Elizalde and sending three others to hospitals.

