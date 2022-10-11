Healthcare Pros
Tuesday Forecast: Sunny and pleasant today, with only once chance of rain this week

Showers and maybe some thunderstorms on Thursday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 3:54 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny and seasonable weather again today with a cold front bringing showers and maybe some thunder on Thursday

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and beautiful! The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Sunny morning with increasing clouds late in the day. A Very slight sprinkle or shower chance toward evening. Rain chance: 10%. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers likely with an thunderstorms possible as a cold front moves through. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%). 1/4 to 1/2″ Rain expected.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 50, highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s. 20% Chance of a shower.

