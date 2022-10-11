Texas Inn celebrates 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - While inflation has prices going up on almost about everything, a favorite hometown restaurant is actually lowering prices for one day only.

Texas Inn in Lynchburg is celebrating 87 years with 87-cent hot dogs Tuesday.

The owner wanted to show his appreciation for the generations of customers who have been loyal throughout the years.

From 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. October 11, the downtown Lynchburg, Cornerstone, and Harrisonburg locations will be serving “inflation buster” 87-cent hot dogs.

The restaurant has been serving treats in the community since 1935.

