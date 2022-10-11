Suspect in Richmond teen’s murder faces new charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The person charged in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey is facing four new charges in court.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Rarmil Coley-Pettiford is facing four new charges, including:

First-degree murder

Use of firearm

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle

Discharging a firearm in a public place

Humphrey was walking to a convenience store almost one month ago when she was shot and killed.

A day after, police were able to track down the suspect’s vehicle and arrest its driver, Coley-Pettiford.

Police do not believe he killed Humphrey that night, but they say he was driving the car in the drive-by shooting.

A Richmond grand jury directly indicted him on Oct. 11.

