Suspect in Richmond teen’s murder due in court

Rarmil Coley-Pettiford is facing two charges, including attempted murder.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The person charged in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey is due in court Tuesday.

25-year-old Rarmil Coley-Pettiford is facing two charges, including attempted murder.

Humphrey was walking to a convenience store almost one month ago when she was shot and killed.

Community rattled by murder of 15-year-old Armstrong High School student

A day after, police were able to track down the suspect’s vehicle and arrest its driver, Coley-Pettiford.

Police do not believe he killed Humphrey that night, but they say he was driving the car in the drive-by shooting.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

