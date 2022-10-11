Suspect in Richmond teen’s murder due in court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The person charged in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey is due in court Tuesday.

25-year-old Rarmil Coley-Pettiford is facing two charges, including attempted murder.

Humphrey was walking to a convenience store almost one month ago when she was shot and killed.

A day after, police were able to track down the suspect’s vehicle and arrest its driver, Coley-Pettiford.

Police do not believe he killed Humphrey that night, but they say he was driving the car in the drive-by shooting.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m.

