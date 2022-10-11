‘Somebody is being held accountable’: Family reacts after suspect charged with first-degree murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The person charged in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey is facing four new charges in court.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Rarmil Coley-Pettiford is facing charges of:

First-degree murder

Use of firearm

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle

Discharging a firearm in a public place

Humphrey was walking to a convenience store almost one month ago when she was shot and killed.

A day after, police were able to track down the suspect’s vehicle and arrest its driver, Coley-Pettiford.

Police do not believe he killed Humphrey that night, but they say he was driving the car in the drive-by shooting.

A Richmond grand jury directly indicted him on Oct. 11.

”We’re so used to her getting out of school and coming home. It’s still an uphill battle. It was like it was just yesterday,” Ricky Johnson, Humphrey’s cousin, said.

Johnson said his family is still numb from this tragedy.

At the end of September, a funeral service was held for Humphrey, something Johnson said felt out of place.

“Yes, they had somebody in custody, yes, we were still looking for other suspects, but this is all so unreal because here we are putting a young lady that’s supposed to put us away,” Johnson said. “Our future, we’re putting it in the ground.”

Johnson says police have not notified the family of any updates on the case or if there are any more suspects.

“They’re being very limited. Their thing is they’ve already started the chain to start bringing people to justice,” Johnson said. “You know, yes, we did think this was just the driver, and now we’re getting knowledge that it’s first-degree murder. The whole thing is at least somebody is being held accountable for her death.”

