Second trial begins for Henrico teacher accused of sexually assaulting student

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A second jury trial for the Henrico teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student is set to begin Tuesday.

This comes after a mistrial was declared for Dean Lakey back in June after a jury could not reach a verdict.

The middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle School back in 2017.

He’s currently facing five charges including sodomy and indecent liberties with a child.

The three-day jury trial starts at 9 a.m.

