Richmond City Council approves Civilian Review Board

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The framework for an 8-person police Civilian Review Board (CRB) is now in place after Richmond City Council unanimously passed an ordinance Monday night.

The newly established board will aim to look over serious police misconduct in the city and make policies procedures, and disciplinary recommendations.

During public commenting Monday night, not everyone was on board as to the board’s job.

“I am honestly surprised that I would ever speak in opposition to a CRB but unfortunately based on the lack of disciplinary measures that have been put forth with the proposed paper I am urging you all to take this back just for one more month,” one speaker said.

With discussions on a CRB happening with city leaders since 2020, those in favor said it was time to move forward.

“Please include those concerns but don’t put this paper off another time. Let’s move forward with this civilian review board time is of the essence and time is now,” one speaker, said.

The ordinance was later passed unanimously.

“I appreciate everyone for your input, concerns, and emails, but as I stand before you. It’s time for us to move forward, it’s time for us to work together, and that’s what we’re going to choose to do tonight,” 3rd District Councilwoman Ann-Frances Lambert, said.

The city’s new Civilian Review Board will be made up of four people selected by the city council and four others selected by the mayor’s office.

Lambert, the vice chair of the public safety standing committee, said concerns around disciplinary actions by the CRB were brought up late but in a year city council will revisit those concerns.

“We will come back and we will be able to address that and look at any concerns because we still have questions,” Lambert said. “Again this is something new, we haven’t done it before but we want to get it right so we went ahead and passed it.”

