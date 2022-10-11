Healthcare Pros
News to Know for Oct. 11: Former teacher arrested; Flu season; Civilian Review Board

After years of discussion, Richmond City Council votes unanimously to approve the city's first-ever police Civilian Review Board.
After years of discussion, Richmond City Council votes unanimously to approve the city’s first-ever police Civilian Review Board.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE News)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines for this Tuesday!

Richmond City Council Moves Forward With Civilian Review Board

After years of discussion, Richmond City Council votes unanimously to approve the city’s first-ever police Civilian Review Board.

It will give a group of Richmond residents a voice regarding serious cases of police misconduct and make policies procedures, and disciplinary recommendations.

The city’s new Civilian Review Board will be made up of four people selected by the city council and four others appointed by the mayor’s office.

Former Thomas Dale Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student

A former Thomas Dale High School teacher - now being charged with sexually assaulting a former student.

42-year-old Yves Denton is accused of sexually assaulting a then 17-year-old student while in a custodial relationship.

Police said the victim had previously been one of Denton’s students but was not at the time of the assault. The assault did not happen on school property.

In a statement, Chesterfield Schools emphasize that Denton is no longer employed by the county and called the accusations very serious.

Second Trial Begins for Henrico Teacher Accused of Sexually Assaulting Student

This comes after a mistrial was declared for Dean Lakey back in June after a jury could not reach a verdict.

The middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle School back in 2017.

He’s currently facing five charges including sodomy and indecent liberties with a child.

The three-day jury trial starts at 9 a.m. this morning.

Flu Season Starts Early

Virginia is in the yellow moderate level along with two other states, Tennessee and South Carolina.

While the season typically starts in November - the Virginia Department of Health says cases are already widespread.

The CDC says Virginia is in the yellow moderate level along with two other states - Tennessee and South Carolina.

Doctors at Patient First say one reason is - fewer people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

That’s likely the reason why flu cases weren’t as high during the height of the pandemic.

Doctors say The flu vaccine - is still the best prevention tool against the virus.

They recommend you get the shot by the end of October.

7-year-old Cancer Survivor Becomes Firefighter

A heartwarming story out of Hanover...where a new firefighter joins the ranks.

Javi Guzman has battled a form of blood cancer since he was a toddler - now he’s in remission.

Yesterday, the Hanover County Fire Department helped him become a firefighter.

Javi got the chance to ride in a fire truck and got an exclusive tour of the firehouse. He even got to climb dozens of feet in the air on the engine ladder.

Javi’s parents say it’s a day he will never forget.

Sunny & Pleasant Day!

Today is the verified best weather day of the week with highs in the low 70s.

