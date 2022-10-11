New 911 questions from operators in Richmond won’t slow response time, officials say

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside Richmond’s Emergency Communication Center, dispatchers are now prompted to ask each caller a series of questions depending on the situation.

“All right, when did this happen?” asked a dispatcher. The caller responded, “Oh, it just happened maybe five minutes ago.”

The new system, going live this week, assists in making sure that the correct response is sent. This applies to those who call 911 or text.

“The way we dispatch is not changing. The way we receive 911 calls, the way we are asking questions is changing,” said Stephen Willoughby, the Director of the Richmond Department of Emergency Communications. “We’re asking additional questions, but that’s so additional information can be provided to respond.”

Callers’ information is automatically sent to dispatchers and first responders while they are racing to your location.

“We do have some callers that think those who are answering the 911 call are the ones that are responding, and that is simply not the case,” said Willoughby.

Callers may be asked for a description of people, vehicles and weapons.

“From a call takers standpoint, it takes the guesswork out of what should I ask or what should I tell the caller,” said Jason Barbour, Priority Dispatch Public Safety Specialist.

“I need you to get the description of the vehicles on scene,” said the dispatcher. The caller responded, “I have a red Mazda 5, and the other one is a blue Toyota.”

“Our protocols for high-priority emergency events have what we call early dispatch points. We gather information, scene safety information for our responders and then that call is routed to dispatch, but we’re still asking the caller questions while another call taker is getting help on the way,” said Barbour.

These new questions are for fire and police calls in Richmond to ensure first responders are aware of any potential dangers at the scene.

ECC’s Original News Release:

New system at Richmond 911 changes call-taking, improves emergency response

RICHMOND, Virginia – A new system to improve emergency response will change the way Richmond callers provide information to 911 beginning today.

The Richmond Department of Emergency Communications went live with the new protocol system at 10 a.m. on Oct. 10.

With the new system, the department’s 911 call-takers will follow a structured decision tree when questioning those who call or text 911 for emergency assistance. This system assists in making sure that the right response is sent as quickly as possible. It also makes sure that responders get the updated information they need while en route and that callers receive consistent, clear instructions on what to do until the responders arrive to keep everyone safe.

“It is very important that callers understand that this standard for questioning does not slow down the response in any way,” said Stephen Willoughby, director of the Department of Emergency Communications and coordinator of emergency management for Richmond.

“Just as before in emergencies, we will dispatch police officers and firefighters as soon as we know the location of the emergency and the type of help needed,” Willoughby said. ‘It is important that callers stay on the line and answer the questions in the order they are asked to provide additional information and get vital instructions that could save a life.”

Information that callers provide is automatically sent to dispatchers and first responders, usually while they are on the way to the location of the emergency. Depending on the type of emergency, callers may be asked for descriptions of people, vehicles and weapons involved to help first responders know what to expect once they are on scene and to help solve crimes. Call-takers also provide pre-arrival instructions to help the caller and bystanders assist themselves and others and to reduce threats.

With this system, call-takers and dispatchers follow nationally recognized standards and research-based protocols that are continually reviewed and updated by top medical professionals and associations, according to the private company providing it, Priority Dispatch.

Call-takers and dispatchers of the Department of Emergency Communications received extensive training with the Priority Dispatch System and continual quality improvement. All emergency dispatchers who work on the new system are certified by the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® (IAED™) and must recertify every two years, complete 24 hours of continuing dispatch education and pass all requirements for IAED recertification.

“At the IAED, our goal is to help the emergency dispatcher do his or her job better,” said Jeff Clawson, chair of the Rules Committee for the IAED Medical Council of Standards. “This system increases safety and effectiveness for the first responders and creates better outcomes for callers.”

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.