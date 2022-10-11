Member of VCU’s Final Four team missing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friends and family are searching for Rob Brandenberg, a member of VCU’s Final Four team.

According to his girlfriend, Brandenberg left a note and was despondent. His cell phone is turned off.

He was last seen between 9 and 10 a.m. Monday in Richmond driving a 2017 white Nissan Altima with license plate ADITWAY.

Brandenberg, 27, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call Richmond City Police Department Missing Persons Line at 804-646-6733.

