Member of VCU’s Final Four team missing in Richmond

Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 11.
Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 11.(Submitted photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Friends and family are searching for Rob Brandenberg, a member of VCU’s Final Four team.

According to his girlfriend, Brandenberg left a note and was despondent. His cell phone is turned off.

He was last seen between 9 and 10 a.m. Monday in Richmond driving a 2017 white Nissan Altima with license plate ADITWAY.

Brandenberg, 27, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call Richmond City Police Department Missing Persons Line at 804-646-6733.

