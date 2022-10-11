Legal implications of Charlottesville Lee statue condition: what the plaintiffs want

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Trevilian Station Battlefield Foundation and the Ratcliffe Foundation are suing the city of Charlottesville over its decision to give the Robert E. Lee statue to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center.

The contents of the complaint were given to NBC29 by the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s lawyer.

The complaint said that on December 20, the foundations were told the Lee Monument had been moved and broken up, but not yet melted down. We spoke with our legal analyst, AC Rieman, to discuss the implications the condition of the statue has on this case.

The plaintiffs asked for hands off the statue: an injunction, either permanent or temporary. It’s on the judge to make that call.

“The reason that they file an injunction is because it’s essentially an emergency, and so they’re saying this is an emergency and if this injunction is not granted, then we could have just a melted pile of copper and we could have just bits and pieces of granite,” Rieman said.

The protective order that is currently in place says each side’s experts and attorneys can know where the statue is being stored and inspect it if they wish.

If the statue is already damaged, Trevilian and Ratcliffe say they would want the city to pay for repairs.

“The plaintiffs are asking that the repairs not be incurred by them, but be incurred by the city of Charlottesville; that they should have to pay for the cost of what it’s going to take to make this statue be in accordance with its original molding, and obviously that’s going to come with a really hefty price tag,” Rieman said.

If the Lee statue is beyond repair, the foundations are asking for the bronze to be repurposed into a civil war cannon and donated to a Civil War battlefield.

How that would be done, by what foundry, for how much, and at whose expense it would be are all unanswered questions at this time.

“Neither the plaintiff nor the defendant is going to be able to proceed with any altering of that Lee monument statue until the trial date on February 1,” Rieman said.

Right now, the Jefferson School African American Heritage center must tell both the city and the foundations’ lawyers where the statue is to allow them to inspect it ahead of the trial date.

