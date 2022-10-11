Join Linda’s Angels in the fight to end Lupus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - There are an estimated 1.5 million people in the United States living with Lupus.

A cure is needed and Linda’s Angels are increasing awareness in hopes to raise the money needed to improve the quality of life for people affected with Lupus.

On Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Bon Secours training center located at 2401 W Leigh St, Linda’s Angels will host a Lupus Foundation of America walk starting at 8 a.m. to end Lupus now.

This event is free and open to the public. Those who cannot attend are invited to donate to support the foundation’s effort.

For more information about this event or to register click here.

