‘It’s not looking good’: Loved ones search for missing member of VCU’s Final Four team

The urgent search for a former VCU basketball star Rob Brandenberg.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Friends and family are searching for Rob Brandenberg, a VCU’s Final Four team member.

According to his girlfriend, Brandenberg left a note and was despondent. His cell phone is turned off.

Brandenberg’s close friend Jesse Pellot-Rosa says this is highly out of character.

“Me and him talk every day. Every day,” Pellot-Rosa said.

He was last seen between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, driving a 2017 white Nissan Altima with license plate ADITWAY.

Brandenberg, 30, is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds.

Pellot-Rosa says he called out of work Monday before going off the grid.

“It’s very out of character. Rob is not that type of guy. If you call him, he’s going to respond back. He doesn’t have his phone off to where it’s going straight to voicemail. You can always reach him by text,” Pellot-Rosa said. “I’m very scared, very sad. You know, I feel as though it’s not good right now.”

Pellot-Rosa says he just saw Brandenberg on Sunday because they held an AAU basketball practice for children together.

“VCU and a lot of the parents from our AAU program teams have been reaching out. They’re in tears. They’re sending prayers,” he said.

Pellot-Rosa says Brandenberg’s mother came down from Ohio to help look for him and bring him home.

“She’s very heartbroken, very saddened. She just wants to find her baby,” he said. “She just wants to find him, and she’s doing everything she can.”

Pellot-Rosa says even former VCU teammates and current Men’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Rhoades have been looking for Brandenberg.

“Very sad time right now. I hope that we can just find him, you know, praying for the best,” Pellot-Rosa said. “It’s not a good situation right now, but we’re hoping for the best.”

Anyone with information regarding this missing person is urged to call the Henrico Police Department at 804-501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

RamNation Network postponed tonight’s edition of “The Rhoades Show,” interviewing VCU Head Coach Mike Rhoades about all things basketball.

