Fire Prevention Week | Virginia Red Cross responds to 29 fires in one week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Firefighters are warning about an increase in home fires, something that’s been keeping the Virginia Red Cross busy.

On Monday, Virginia Red Cross responded to 5 house fires and helped 16 people across the state. That included a mobile home fire that happened on Lynhaven Avenue in Richmond.

Just last week, the Red Cross was called to 29 fires across the commonwealth.

“You see families who have in many cases been jolted from their homes in the middle of the night that are facing the uncertainty of what comes next after not only losing their home but potentially having injuries or other experiences as a result of the fire,” said Jonathan McNamara the Communications Director for Virginia Red Cross.

Richmond Fire was out in the community on Tuesday, offering resources to people as part of Fire Prevention Week. They said the number one cause of the fires they see is cooking. Smoking is also a top cause. As we approach the colder months, firefighters expect to respond to more fires involving heaters.

“We want to make sure that if there’s any kind of indoor heating system or heating source, whether it be a kerosene heater or electric space heater, we want to keep them at least 36 inches away from anything that’s combustible, anything that can catch on fire,” said William Spindle the Deputy Fire Marshal for the City of Richmond.

Firefighters are urging people to make a fire escape plan. You should map out two exits out of every room in case you need to escape. They want people to remember the phrase “get out, stay out.”

“Once you’re outside, do not come back inside your life is far more important than any material things that are inside, so please get out, stay out,” Spindle said.

