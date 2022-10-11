Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Ex-Republican congressman Denver Riggleman backs Abigail Spanberger

(Source: Abigail Spanberger/Facebook)
(Source: Abigail Spanberger/Facebook)
By Bria Stith
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Denver Riggleman is further distancing himself from the GOP. The one-time representative is now actively working against a Republican challenger in Virginia’s 7th District.

Riggleman has crossed the political aisle to support incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a Democrat.

“It kind of reinforces Spanberger’s narrative of, you know, she’s a different type of Democrat. She is trying to reach across the aisle to people who aren’t just in her party,” J. Miles Coleman with the UVA Center for Politics said.

Coleman says he is watching the 7th District race closely.

“I call it the 52% District in 2020. It gave Joe Biden 52% of the vote in 2021. That’s exactly what it gave Glenn Youngkin as a Republican,” he said. “So, that tells me there are enough voters in the middle that you have to appeal to if you’re running in that type of area.”

An new ad featuring Riggleman appears to drive a wedge between Rep. Spanberger and her challenger, Yesli Vega.

“This contest is going to be a very key race to watch,” Coleman said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
Yves Denton
Former Chesterfield teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Rob Brandenberg was reported missing on Monday, Oct. 10.
‘It’s not looking good’: Loved ones search for missing member of VCU’s Final Four team
Henrico police are investigating active shooter reports
False active shooter reports confirmed
Urban Baby Beginnings members at Gather Short Pump during a perinatal training session in March.
Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion

Latest News

Police are searching for two men who allegedly stole from a woman's car in the 2000 block of...
Police looking for men suspected of stealing from woman’s car in Richmond’s southside
Richmond Police responded to the 5300 block of Warwick Avenue on reports of a shooting.
Man fighting for his life following a shooting in Richmond’s southside
Janice Gant and her best friend Mertice met at church. They consider each other more like...
‘She became my private duty nurse’: Petersburg woman thanks best friend for help
The middle school teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a student at Short Pump Middle...
Second trial concludes for Henrico teacher accused of sexually assaulting student