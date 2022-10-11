Catalytic converter theft victim shot during robbery in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man was shot in Henrico after he found someone attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car early Tuesday morning.

Around 2:52 a.m. on Oct 11, police responded to the 9400 block of Windy Cove Court on reports of a shooting. Once on scene, they found a man who had been shot. Police and EMS rendered aid and took him to the hospital, where police say he is in critical condition.

Henrico Police confirmed this shooting happened in relation to a catalytic converter theft. The victim of the shooting was also the victim of having his converter stolen and was shot in the process.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident can call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

