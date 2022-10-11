Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

22-year-old deputy killed in crash while on duty

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.
The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.(Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)
By KWCH Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A deputy in Kansas was killed in a car crash Friday night while on duty.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 22-year-old Sidnee Carter died in the crash.

She served at the Sedgwick County Detention Facility for more than a year before transferring to the Law Enforcement Bureau in February.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Kelvin Burgett from Arizona was driving westbound on 29th Street North when he failed to yield at a stop sign and struck Carter’s patrol vehicle on the driver’s side.

Burgett was taken to a hospital in Wichita with suspected serious injuries.

No further information about the crash was available.

Sedgwick County is located in central Kansas and encompasses the city of Wichita.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Yves Denton
Former Chesterfield teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
The 2.4 magnitude quake was reported 17 miles north west of Richmond.
Small earthquake reported near Richmond
Henrico police are investigating active shooter reports
False active shooter reports confirmed
Urban Baby Beginnings members at Gather Short Pump during a perinatal training session in March.
Doula services now covered under Virginia Medicaid expansion
Officers were called to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for the report of a stabbing...
Police: Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound in Richmond

Latest News

An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) scores past Kansas City Chiefs cornerback...
AP source: Raiders’ Adams could be suspended for shove
Bruce Hickey, 70, walks along the waterfront littered with debris, including shrimp boats, in...
Florida shrimpers race to get battered fleet back to sea
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case
Camilla, the Queen Consort, and King Charles III attend a reception to thank the community of...
King Charles III to be crowned May 6 next year, palace says