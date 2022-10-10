Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

VDH and CDC data says flu cases are on the rise in Virginia

Flu vaccine.
Flu vaccine.(Blake Holland/KLTV)
By Emily Yinger
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The CDC has been monitoring flu cases and updating its weekly tracking map to show how much the virus is spreading across the country.

Virginia is in the yellow moderate level, along with two other states, Tennessee and South Carolina. Doctors at Patient First said one reason for the higher spread level is that fewer people are wearing masks and practicing social distancing. That’s likely the reason why flu cases weren’t as high during the height of the pandemic.

“We are now losing the mask in a lot of scenarios, and that’s going to spread any viral respiratory illness, not just flu, but we’re going to see more colds and more of everything, especially in the congregate settings like daycares and schools,” explained Dr. Melissa Aquilo who works as a Medical Director for Patient First.

Compared to last year, the Virginia Department of Health reports more flu cases in the state for the 2021-2022 season. Flu cases have been at the widespread level for 12 weeks this year, whereas flu cases had nearly no activity for most of the 2020-2021 season.

“I would attribute that to the social distancing and masking that we were doing; it still existed. We were squelching it by not spreading it,” Aquilo explained.

Patient First said the current high number of cases is not a good sign because it’s typically not until the winter months that flu cases start to rise.

“People are going to gather for all of the holidays that we have coming up with Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’. All the parties that are going to happen, they’re going to be microcosms of spreading events,” Aquilo stated.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9...
Police identify Richmond man killed in early Sunday shooting
Henrico police are investigating active shooter reports
False active shooter reports confirmed
Police were called shortly before 9 P.M.
Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality
Yves Denton
Former Chesterfield teacher charged with sexually assaulting student
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Petersburg Public Schools is looking to hire around 7-8 drivers to alleviate its bus driver...
Petersburg schools holding job fair to alleviate bus driver shortage
Robert E. Lee statue (FILE)
Charlottesville Circuit Court hears motions in Lee statue hearing
Early shopping, excess inventory could lead to holiday savings
holiday shopping
Early shopping, excess inventory could lead to holiday savings