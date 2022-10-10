Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Some airport websites go offline; cause being investigated

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites...
Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The websites for some major U.S. airports appear to be recovering after having gone offline.

Officials said flights have not been affected.

A spokesman for Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport said Monday that the external website was down earlier in the day.

He said IT and security people are investigating.

It’s a similar story across the country, as parts of the website for Los Angeles International Airport also were disrupted.

A spokeswoman said LAX notified the FBI and the Transportation Security Administration.

Last week, hackers claimed responsibility for cyber attacks against state government websites across the country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9...
Man dead after early Sunday shooting in Richmond
Police were called shortly before 9 P.M.
Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality
Henrico police are investigating active shooter reports
False active shooter reports confirmed
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30
One person was transported to the hospital for inhalation.
Hazmat team responds to chemical leak in Chesterfield

Latest News

FILE - A member of the Florida Task Force 8 urban search and rescue team tags a condominium...
Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery
Cassandra Gentry and her granddaughter Jada pose for a photograph in their apartment in...
Social Security boost will help millions of kids, too
Dasha Sharnell Bishop, 23, is charged with felony interference with custody, authorities said.
Woman arrested after refusing to let children leave sleepover, police say
The Cattle Baron's Ball is returning in October. This year's event is sold out, but the...
7th annual Richmond Cattle Baron’s Ball returns Oct. 15