Richmond gas prices rise 27 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.19 per gallon Monday
The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.19 per gallon Monday(MGN Online)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After weeks of steady declines, gas prices in Richmond are going back up. The latest gas prices have risen by 27 cents per gallon, averaging $3.47 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 10.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.19 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, which is a 50.0 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

