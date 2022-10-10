Richmond gas prices rise 27 cents per gallon, according to Gas Buddy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After weeks of steady declines, gas prices in Richmond are going back up. The latest gas prices have risen by 27 cents per gallon, averaging $3.47 per gallon Monday, according to Gas Buddy.

According to a survey of 567 stations in Richmond, gas prices are 10.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The cheapest station in Richmond is $3.19 per gallon Monday while the most expensive is $3.69 per gallon, which is a 50.0 cents per gallon difference, Gas Buddy says.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.