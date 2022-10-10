Healthcare Pros
Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Hardee’s Superfan

Richmond-area Kroger to eliminate single-use plastic bags Oct. 10

By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting next Monday, A Kroger store in the Richmond area will become the first store to eliminate single-use plastic bags.

Customers at the Kroger Short Pump store located at 11895 W. Broad Street will have the option to bring a bag, purchase a reusable plastic bag for 10 cents, or purchase a reusable tote for 99 cents.

Proceeds will be donated to the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative.

In 2018, Kroger announced plans to phase out single-use plastic bags in Richmond stores, and transition to reusable bags by 2025.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9...
Man dead after early Sunday shooting in Richmond
Police were called shortly before 9 P.M.
Two vehicle crash leads to one fatality
Henrico police are investigating active shooter reports
False active shooter reports confirmed
One person was transported to the hospital for inhalation.
Hazmat team responds to chemical leak in Chesterfield
Chesterfield parents allege bus driver threatened kids with a broom
‘We got a mad man out there’: Chesterfield police investigate after bus driver allegedly threatens students with broom

Latest News

After weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up.
News to Know for Oct. 10: Gas prices rise; Kroger phasing out plastic bags; Student loan relief
Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9...
Man dead after early Sunday shooting in Richmond
Forecast: Nice start to the work week
Forecast: Nice start to the work week
Richmond-area Kroger to eliminate single-use plastic bags Monday
Richmond-area Kroger to eliminate single-use plastic bags Monday