Police: Woman suffers life-threatening stab wound in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman is in the hospital after a stabbing in Richmond early Monday morning.

Police responded to the 1500 block of Chamberlayne Parkway for a reported stabbing around 3:31 a.m. on Oct. 10.

When officers arrived, they found the woman suffering from a stab wound to the neck. She has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information about this stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story - check back for updates.

