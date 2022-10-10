News to Know for Oct. 10: Gas prices rise; Kroger phasing out plastic bags; Student loan relief

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to kick off the work week!

Heads Up Drivers!

After weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up.

The national average is $3.92 a gallon. Here in Richmond, we’re paying about $3.46.

AAA said higher demand at the pump is unusual for this time of year with the travel season-ending. That has also caused prices to go up. A drop in that demand could impact what you pay at the pump.

Man Killed in City’s East End Early Sunday

Richmond police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the city’s east end early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. on Q Street, near Martin Luther King Junior Middle School.

When officers arrived, the man was already dead.

Police do not yet have any suspect information.

Anyone who may know something is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Student Loan Forgiveness

The application for student loan forgiveness could be ready any day now. With legal challenges mounting, experts say borrowers should move quickly when the form launches.

Most borrowers would get up to $10,000 or up to $20,000 if they got a Pell Grant.

Before you apply for loan cancellation, experts say you should take screenshots and keep a record of your current loan amounts.

For more information, click here.

Kroger to Begin Eliminating Plastic Bags

As of this morning, Kroger stores across Richmond will begin phasing out plastic bags, beginning with the store in Short Pump.

The Short Pump location will no longer have single-use plastic bags for your groceries.

The other Krogers in Central Va. will follow suit by 2025, so that means you have to bring your own reusable bags.

Any money Kroger gets from selling these reusable bags will be donated to the chain’s Zero Hunger, Zero Waste charity.

It’s all part of a growing effort by large stores to get rid of plastic bags. Other major chains like Wegmans have already made the switch.

Warning Facebook Users!

Meta is warning 1 million Facebook users their login info may have been compromised due to malicious apps. (Natee Meepian's Images via canva)

Parent company Meta says as many as 1 million users may have had their login information stolen.

Meta’s researchers have discovered more than 400 malicious Android and Apple apps.

They say these apps are disguised as games, photo editors, and health and lifestyle services but are designed to steal personal Facebook logins.

These apps ask users to log in with Facebook which allows them to get personal info.

The company is reaching out to users who may be at risk.

How’s the Weather?

A gradual warm-up continues the next few days and the next rain chance arrives Thursday.

Today will be mostly sunny and mild with highs near 70.

