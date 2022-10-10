Healthcare Pros
Man dead after early Sunday shooting in Richmond

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after a man succumbed to his injuries following a shooting.

Richmond police officers responded to the 1900 block of Q street around 3 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 due to reports of a shooting.

Officers found an adult male with gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond police detectives encourage anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

