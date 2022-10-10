Healthcare Pros
Local pumpkin patches deal with some growing challenges

By Emily Yinger
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s fall which means it’s time to head out to the pumpkin patch. This year, farmers said they’ve had a good harvest despite some fluctuation with the weather.

Locally, hundreds of people came out to Chesterfield Berry Farm this weekend to pick their own sunflowers and pumpkins.

“We were just looking for something to do and just wanted to come out the kids and wanted to get some pumpkins,” said one family.

Leading up to this weekend, farmers faced some challenges getting the crops ready for the season.

“We’ve had to do a lot of irrigation this year at different times it’s been dry but it’s been an extremely hot summer,” said Aaron Goode who is the owner of Chesterfield Berry Farm.

Dealing with the remnants of Hurricane Ian didn’t help either. While the rain helped the crops, it didn’t help drum up business as the farm had to close for a day last weekend because of the weather.

“It reduced the crowd because people made other plans you know because it was so wet,” Goode explained.

Another challenge farmers dealt with this year was inflation. It’s now costing farmers more to produce those prized pumpkins.

“This year I mean our fertilizer costs our fuel costs and you know just it you know a lot of things have gone up this year there’s no question about it,” Goode stated.

Despite a tough year with weather and those rising costs, farmers will be giving people “pumpkin” to talk about.

“Pretty good crops because we’ve been able to add water when we needed it so everything’s been doing fairly well,” Goode said.

Chesterfield Berry Farm’s fall season wraps up Oct. 31.

