Former Chesterfield teacher charged with sexually assaulting student

Yves Denton
Yves Denton(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A former Thomas Dale High School teacher has been charged with sexually assaulting a former female student.

Police said in December 2021, Yves G. Denton, 42, sexually assaulted a then-17-year-old female student while in a custodial relationship. The incident was reported to police in February 2022.

The victim had previously been one of Denton’s students but was not his student at the time of the assault, police said. The assault didn’t happen on school property.

After an extensive investigation, Denton was arrested on Oct. 4 and charged with taking indecent liberty with a child by custodian and assault.

He has been released from Chesterfield County Jail on an unsecured bond following a court appearance.

