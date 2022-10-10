Healthcare Pros
Forecast: Typical autumn weather expected this week

Cool morning and mild afternoons, our next rain chance arrives Thursday
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A gradual warm-up continues the next few days before a cold front brings rain back to the forecast Thursday

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild after a chilly start. Highs near 70.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny becoming partly cloudy. Lows near 50, highs in the low 70s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few gusty showers or storms possible, better chances in the evening. Lows in the mid-50s, highs in the low 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 70.

